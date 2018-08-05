



Marketing School

Simple Marketing Tips that We Would Give Our Younger Selves | Ep. #519

In episode #519, Eric and Neil give a few tips that they wish they had known when they were first starting out. Tune in to hear important tips that will help you succeed at content marketing. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Simple Marketing Tips that We Would Give Our Younger Selves [00:34] Happy New Year! Welcome to 2018! [00:44] Tip #1: Build a brand. [01:08] One of the biggest thing Neil learned, is that you must always build your brand. Tactics are not as important as branding. [01:37] Whether you like a brand or not, the bigger it is, the more successful it is. [01:53] This doesn't mean you can't be a micro-influencer. Unity Influence compiles micro-influencers. [02:20] The first site Eric created was called "Light Show Videos" and he was obsessed with rankings, but when he tried to sell his site, he only got a $50 offer. [02:49] He would look at Black Hat Forums and Wicked Fire to learn all of the tactics that he thought would help him build his site. [03:05] To play the long game, you must build a brand. [03:33] It's about long-term reach and flipping it into other opportunities. [03:51] Tip #2: It takes time, but you should always play the long game. [04:09] When speaking with a mentor, the ex-President of JBL, even he said it takes time to build a brand. [05:00] Tip #3: If you are a consumer-based marketer, stick with that. If you are a B2B type of person, stick with that and don't switch back and forth. [05:41] Neil has a loyal following right now, so it would probably serve his audience to build upon his current brand. [06:10] Stay within your "circle of understanding" and build upon that. [06:35] An episode of "The Profit" covered the story of a Hollywood star who tried to start a brick-and-mortar store. Because it was beyond her skill set, it is not succeeding.