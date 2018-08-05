



Marketing School

6 Minutes of Marketing that Will Get You Ready for 2018 | Ep. #520

In episode #520, Eric and Neil talk about the year ahead in marketing and cover it all in six minutes. Tune in to hear what's going to change and how to stay ahead of the curve in 2018. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: 6 Minutes of Marketing that Will Get You Ready for 2018 [00:35] It's important to start looking at video and working on your video strategy. [01:10] The rate at which video is growing, it's important to grab a slice of that pie. [01:30] Even Instagram has video! [01:42] Look at the struggling platforms. Facebook is trying to compete with YouTube, but they want different types of content from YouTube. You will get way more reach with certain types of video on Facebook. [02:25] Neil has 900,000 Facebook fans, 30,000 LinkedIn Connections, but his video views on LinkedIn equate to same amount as Facebook. [02:50] Snapchat has been getting their butts handed to them by Instagram. So, they're willing to do whatever it takes to win. They will tweak their algorithms to your advantage. [03:13] LinkedIn will get you more listens and views than YouTube. [03:26] Twitter clicks get you pennies, but the clicks are connections being made. [04:15] Really focus in on the one thing that has been working for you and then double down on it. [04:40] How Eric and Neil have doubled down: Eric and Neil now sit next to each other in the studio, they post their show on Spotify, and they do live episodes at various conferences. [05:00] Ad costs are going to rise in 2018. [05:14] As the costs rise on AdWords and Facebook, you will have to: create a funnel, push upsells, and push downsells. [05:30] Without a funnel, it will be harder for you to compete. [05:49] Live chat is going to get exponentially better in 2018. Facebook has added the ability to add free Facebook Messenger Live Chat to your site. Drift has added a developer platform. Intercom will continue to innovate, as well. [06:12] That's your six minutes!