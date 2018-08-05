



Marketing School

How to Get Your First 1,000 Facebook Fans Without Paid Ads | Ep. #522

In episode #522, Eric and Neil outline ways that anyone can gain more Facebook fans without having to use paid ads. Tune in to hear their stellar advice on how to build a strong following. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Get Your First 1,000 Facebook Fans Without Paid Ads [00:36] Facebook is still important because they link back to other social media apps. [00:58] Blast your email list or whatever social assets that you have. [01:12] In your very first email, link to your Facebook page. [01:24] Use an exit pop-up on your website. For this, Neil likes to use Hello Bar on his Quick Sprout site. [01:33] Using this tactic, Neil gets about 1,000 fans per week [02:00] Think about who you can partner with for things like joint webinars; this will expand your reach. [02:40] You could get 50-100 more followers/subscribers doing collaborations. [02:58] If you want a lot of fans, join Facebook groups that relate to your business and participate. This means that you have to get in on conversations or even start them. [03:32] You can take shortcuts, but shortcuts won't get you loyal fans. [03:41] "Give before you ask." -Neil Patel [03:47] Neil and Eric give a ton of free advice in order to get return customers and to build an active and enthusiastic fan base. [04:17] Eric thinks giveaways are helpful to building a fanbase. KingSumo or Vyper are great ways to facilitate this. [04:59] Neil likes content gates: he blocks off certain content and makes it "premium" content that is only available to Facebook fans. [05:28] That's it for today!