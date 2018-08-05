Marketing School
How to Exponentially Increase Your Social Media Traffic | Ep. #523
In episode #523, Eric and Neil explain how you can increase your social media traffic whether you have funding or not. Tune in to hear some basic ideas about how to gain new followers and increase your reach on social media. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Exponentially Increase Your Social Media Traffic [00:35] Within your content, block off specific pieces of it and make people Tweet or Share it to gain access to the full content. [01:07] This is an easy way to gain 700-1000 more followers. [01:53] Eric still likes using paid advertising. Even if you're starting with a small budget, you can drive more clicks or page views by using Twitter ads. [02:37] They are allocating a certain amount of dollars to YouTube ads in order to promote their new video series. If you don't have that kind of money, a few dollars a day can make a difference. [03:08] GaryVee (Gary Vaynerchuk) runs ads for his Youtube page and those have proven effective. [03:23] If you're trying to get more social traffic, cross-promote throughout all your social media accounts. [03:50] Neil also puts re-marketing pixels on his site. [04:10] The rule of seven: if someone sees you online seven or more times, you are more likely to convert them into a follower/subscriber. [04:25] Eric really likes Meet Edgar, because it allows you to schedule posts across your different social media accounts. [05:00] He also likes If This, Then That or Zapier. When you have a new post, it will pull from the blog RSS feed and automatically posts it for you. [05:24] HootSuite, Buffer and the aforementioned scheduling tools can also hurt your business. You will get a bigger and better response from using Facebook's own scheduling tool. [05:45] Neil tweets 40 times per day and can get 30,000 visitors per month! [05:39] Continually posting or re-posting content can get you more traffic.