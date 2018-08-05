



Marketing School

The Best Way to Market to Individuals Who Make Over $150K a Year | Ep. #525

In episode #525, Eric and Neil discuss the best way to market to people making more than $150K per year. Tune in to hear the exciting ideas they have to boost your reach and potential earnings. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Best Way to Market to Individuals Who Make Over $150K a Year [00:37] There was an article on the Salesforce Blog about podcasts. According to the article, 16% of the people who listen to podcasts make over $150,000/year. [01:01] In addition, that 16% listens to roughly five hours of podcasts per week. [01:07] So, if you want to target that 16%, you should consider starting a podcast to increase your traffic and sales. [01:18] Marketing School gets about 550,000 listens per week. [01:38] If you don’t want to create a podcast, you can simply advertise on a podcast. [01:55] You can target your ads towards a certain income group on Facebook. [02:28] You can target prominent Venture Capitalists on Twitter or similar types of people. [02:40] Eric likes the idea of targeting people through podcasts. The attention you get from a podcast is unparalleled. [03:05] If you create your own podcast, you can run your own ads to get more subscribers and listeners. [03:21] Eric and Neil considered using Russell Brunson’s method, which required giving away pre-loaded MP3 players. [03:55] iTunes has yet to open advertising for podcasts, but Spotify currently allows it. [04:00] Eric and Neil are planning to expand their marketing plan in 2018. [04:40] Wealthy people tend to listen to podcasts to gain skills that will make them more successful and effective at whatever it is that they do. [05:10] You can do AVM, which is targeting specific companies and accounts. [05:31] If you are delivering the right content to the right people at the right time, you are likely to close sales at a higher rate. [05:51] Marketing School episodes got shorter in 2017, but they started to focus on quality as well as quantity. They want to provide the best possible content to gain more followers. [06:44] Eric and Neil are keen to get your feedback on this podcast. If you like what you’ve been hearing, please leave a review! [06:47] That’s it for today! [06:49] Go to singlegrain.com/giveaway if you want to get in on a special giveaway opportunity! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu