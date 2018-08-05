Marketing School
How to Write a Killer Blog Introduction that Really Hooks the Reader | Ep. #526
In episode #526, Eric and Neil discuss the ways in which you can hook readers with a killer blog introduction. Tune in to hear their tips for creating great blog posts. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Write a Killer Blog Introduction that Really Hooks the Reader [00:34] Neil likes something hard-hitting and quick, when it comes to blog entries. [00:56] Statistics really draw him in. [01:21] Conversational-style writing is also really appealing to Neil. Hooking people with a personal story is usually successful. [01:38] Neil likes to write in the first person, as it makes it seem more personal. [03:10] Eric likes reading things that are written by marketing copywriters, because they know how to write a good hook. [03:37] Eric likes looking at The Boron Letters and the book Breakthrough Advertising. [04:07] Perry Marshal said that your goal when writing an email is to hook them into the next email. [04:28] It’s important to focus on how to keep readers interested. [04:42] It must be authentic and fit your personality. [05:40] Take the signal that makes sense to you and adjust it to fit your style. [05:46] That’s it for today! [05:48] Go to singlegrain.com/giveaway if you want to get in on a special giveaway opportunity! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu