



Marketing School

How to Create a Webinar in Less than 45 Minutes | Ep. #527

In Episode #527, Eric and Neil explain how you can quickly and easily create webinars. Tune in to hear some great tips for creating webinars and an explanation of why these could be key to your success. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Create a Webinar in Less than 45 Minutes [00:35] For those of you who already have content, you can turn it into a webinar. [01:01] For reference, look at The Content Reusage Workflow. [01:09] Eric recently looked at old content and repurposed some of it for a webinar. [01:21] However, if you don’t have any content yet, go to BuzzSumo, look at what topics are performing well, and then make your own webinar about those topics. [01:52] Check out SlideShare to see what the most popular presentations are. [02:18] You need to figure out how to transition people into leads or sales. [02:22] You want to do at least 30 minutes of education before you go into your pitch (max 15 minutes). [02:40] Follow all of that up with an offer for further webinars and opportunities. [03:20] Your pitch must be relevant to the topic covered in your webinar. [04:02] If you are selling a service, you can download a lead magnet or you can just offer your services at a discount for the first ten people to sign up. Create offers or opportunities. [04:42] Eric recently released a tool and offered a discount to the first people to sign up. [05:20] When you establish urgency, it causes people to take action. [05:37] Make sure to tease offers at the beginning of your webinar, so viewers will stay until the end. [05:52] If you are scheduling calls or selling a service, use Schedule Once to plug your offer. [06:04] If you are selling a product, use Webinar Jam’s countdown clock to help create the sense of urgency. [06:23] When you’re getting started, Google Hangouts is a great way to create free webinars. [06:27] Zoom and GoToWebinar are paid services you can also opt to use. [06:32] LeadPages is a great way to create landing pages for your site/webinar. [06:46] That’s it for today! [06:48] Go to singlegrain.com/giveaway if you want to get in on a special giveaway opportunity! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu