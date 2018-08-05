



Marketing School

How to be Insta-Famous Without Taking Off Your Clothes | Ep. #529

In episode #529, Eric and Neil discuss strategies for becoming "Instagram Famous." Tune in to her great tips on building relationships, growing your following, and attracting Likes. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to be Insta-Famous Without Taking Off Your Clothes [00:37] Everyone on Instagram is either a celebrity or rich. The majority of the Insta-famous people are basically half-naked attractive people. [01:28] Eric follows Founder Magazine, because he likes their content and he believes they are adding value to his life. Tai Lopez is another account that Eric thinks ads value. [02:43] The more emotional content you use, the more engagement you will get. [03:13] If people don't connect with you or your images, you won't gain followers. [03:29] Engage with other users and respond to comments on your page as well as on other account pages. [03:57] Instagram tracks followers and likes; if the ratio is off, you won't get promoted on the app. [05:10] Think about who you can build a relationship with via social media. This will help you grow your engagement and add followers. [05:45] You have to be able to tell a story in order to draw people in. [06:31] Partnerships with other users (photos, contests, etc.) will help you gain followers [07:02] If your content is truly amazing, it will get discovered. You always have to "one-up" people. [07:53] That's it for today!