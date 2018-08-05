



Marketing School

Learn the Real Secret to Ranking on Page 1 (& What Most Marketers Won't Tell You) | Ep. #530

In episode #530, Eric and Neil tell you the real secret about how to raise your Google ranking. Tune in to hear the honest truth that other marketers won’t tell you. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: Learn the Real Secret to Ranking on Page 1 (and What Most Marketers Won't Tell You) [00:37] Eric and Neil rank for a number of keywords or terms. [01:08] When trying to rank for those terms, they did not create pages specifically for them. [01:25] Eric has created hundreds of pages for Single Grain, but the majority do not rank well; it’s a quantity game. [01:34] There was no difference between the pages that ranked and those that did not. [01:47] Neil and Eric create a massive amount of content, because it’s a hit or miss game.There is no guarantee that the content will be a hit. [02:31] For the posts that rank, they have a process that involves Google Search Console. [02:56] Step 1: Install Google Search Console. [03:08] Step 2: Go to the Search Analytics section. [03:17] Step 3: Click on three buttons/check boxes on the top left (“CTR”, “Impressions”, and “Clicks”). [03:36] Step 4: Click on the radio button for “Pages”. [03:47] You want to see the pages that have a high impression count, but a low click-through rate. [04:17] Low click-through rates are the low-hanging fruit you want to optimize. [04:26] By changing the titles of these, it can help you change your click-through rate. [04:50] So, create a lot of content, see what performs the best in Google Search Console, go in and fine-tune your content (make it super detailed and try to maximize the traffic you can get from them. [05:15] No one knows why some pages rank and others don’t. That’s the big secret! [05:33] If you want the most traffic, you need to focus on quantity. [05:42] Write at least one article per day and don’t overlap your topics. [06:02] They built ClickFlow to help you manage the Google Search Console process. [06:26] Focus on creating quality content in mass quantities; over time, Google will start to see your site as an authority, which will cause your domain authority rise, and whenever you write new content, it becomes easier to rank. [07:10] Make sure you go after keywords that monetize. [07:27] That’s it for today! [07:29] Go to singlegrain.com/giveaway if you want to get in on a special giveaway opportunity! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu