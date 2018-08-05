



Marketing School

Our Favorite Google Analytics Hacks that Actually Help You Grow | Ep. #531

In episode #531, Eric and Neil talk about how Google Intelligence can help you understand analytics and grow your business. Tune in to hear which analytics are key to interpreting content performance. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Our Favorite Google Analytics Hacks That Actually Help You Grow [00:35] For mobile or desktop, there is a thing called Google Intelligence. It's a program much like Siri or Alexa. [00:45] You can ask Google Intelligence questions about your website's analytics and it will give you answer much like Siri or Alexa would. You do not actually have to know anything about analytics. [01:14] Neil likes to create segments for each different type of traffic source, which helps him to understand and parse the data. [02:23] Creating segments will help you fine-tune your marketing decisions. [02:28] Make sure that you are linking up Google Search Console and Adwords with Google Analytics. Combining the data will make your life easier. [02:48] Kaushik.net is a blog with advanced segments you can duplicate, as well as using some templates he has built. [03:29] There is an article on Medium that has a few analytics hacks you can use. [03:37] Neil likes to see how quickly his site loads. [04:04] Look at your most popular pages and see the load times. Speeding them up will help boost your conversions. [04:41] Utilize Google Tag Manager. When you connect Tag Manager to analytics, you can check scroll depth and other cool analytics that will help you determine how engaged people are. [05:19] GTM Measure School is a great YouTube channel that will help you figure out Tag Manager hacks. [05:29] If you're a content marketer, it's important to know there is a tool within Google Analytics called "Content Groups". You can set up content grouping to figure out how certain content is performing. [05:52] Content marketing is a hit or miss game, so you want to analyze topics and trends and see what is performing well. [06:02] By grouping your content, you will be able to better analyze content performance.