What You Should Do After You Hit 7 Figures in Revenue | Ep. #532

In episode #532, Eric and Neil discuss what to do once your business hits 7 figures. Ultimately, there are two paths you can take. Tune in to hear their advice about optimizing your business for growth or stability. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: What You Should Do After You Hit 7 Figures in Revenue [00:34] Eric believes that once you hit 7 figures, why not strive for even bigger numbers? [01:18] Look at what works and double down on that. [01:47] Invest in what you can control. [02:10] Neil thinks that what you do to get to 7 figures, isn't necessarily what will get you to 8. [02:58] 7 figures are hungry to make money right away, while 8 figure businesses look more to long-term investments. [03:24] If you can spend more money on acquiring customers than your competitors, it's much easier to grow your business. [03:37] Celebrate that your business has reached 7 figures, but then think about what else you can do to optimize your business. [04:29] Really good marketers consider "scaling". [04:51] Once you get beyond the strategies that helped you reach 7 figures, think about what systems and processes you can build to reach 8 figures. [05:58] You have to be able to convey your vision to others (employees and investors), so that they can get on board and help you reach 8 figures. [06:20] Some people do not care for money and just want to live a quiet, relaxing life. [06:48] If you are one of these people, optimize your business for profit and don't try to reach 8 figures. [07:12] Once you optimize your business, don't spend too much and save your cash in order to float the "chill" lifestyle you desire. [07:42] Mergers and Acquisitions are another way to make quick, stable money. [08:15] If you look at Dentsu or Ogilvy, they have a number of different services and have grown through M&A. [08:42] Hitting the 7 figure mark is rare! [09:33] Once you reach 7 figures, you can't take your foot off the gas. [09:44] Remember to CYA (Cover Your Ass): always have two to three months of expenses in the bank.