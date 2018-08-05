Marketing School
7 Productivity Hacks that Will Make You a More Efficient Marketer | Ep. #534
In episode #534, Eric and Neil count out 7 productivity hacks that will help you run your business more efficiently. Tune in to hear these great time-and-energy-saving hacks. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: 7 Productivity Hacks that Will Make You a More Efficient Marketer [00:34] Hack 1: Use Rescue Time, it's a tool that analyzes how much time you spend on social media sites. This will give you something to compare with your analytics and give you an idea of where to spend more of your time. [01:23] You have to optimize your time and spend it on the sites that are getting you the highest ROI. [01:49] Hack 2: For mobile, Moment is an app that shows you how much time you're spending on the phone and different apps. [02:28] Hack 3: Use Trello. It has boards that help you track all of your projects and their various phases. [03:32] Hack 4: TubeBuddy helps with posting videos to YouTube (tagging, etc.) [04:10] Hack 5: Use Google Analytics to help track your best performing pages and see which SEO is working and which needs improvement. [05:47] Click Flow is another great tool for tracking SEO. [05:58] Hack 6: Zapier helps organize your workflow and saves you time. [06:57] Hack 7: Buffer or Hootsuite social media schedulers can be used to schedule posts 10-20 times per day. Doing this will boost your Twitter traffic. [07:58] Meet Edgar is another social media scheduler that will help you plan ahead and score more Twitter traffic. Always re-post your blog entries!