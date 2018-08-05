



Marketing School

How You Can Build a 6-Figure Business in Under 90 Days with YouTube Ads | Ep. #535

In episode #535, Eric and Neil discuss ways that YouTube ads can help you build a successful business. Tune in for their tips on how to create dynamic, long-form ad videos. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How You Can Build a 6-Figure Business in Under 90 Days with YouTube Ads [00:35] Billy Gene is one of the most creative YouTube marketers as of late. [01:12] The first step to building a 6-figure business with YouTube, is to make video ads. [01:39] The Bold Agency is targeting the viewers of Gary Vee videos. [02:10] Alex Becker is funny and informative, which is helpful to drawing in customers. [02:45] You must sell something information-related. [03:06] Alex Becker sells marketing information software and has an elaborate funnel. [03:40] Have a clear demographic in mind when creating your business and ads. [03:57] Create an ad that tells a story, a benefit, and educates people in some way. An example of this is Alex Becker's style for his ads. [05:14] Run a webinar! The easiest way to drive conversions is through webinars. You can use Webinar Jam or Ever Webinar. Aim to make it 60 minutes long, with 30 minutes of education before your sales pitch. [06:22] Don't sell your product for more than $2000, because your conversions will tank. [06:55] Give discounts and special offers in order to drive sales. [07:12] Have a cut-off for the discount, which will create a sense of urgency and exclusivity. [07:45] Consider collaborations with other up-and-comers. [08:28] Eric once bet an entire company (Treehouse) on his YouTube advertising plan. [08:50] If you don't know how to make a webinar, check out Russell Brunson's Perfect Webinar Formula or even his book, Dotcom Secrets. [09:11] That's all for today!