Marketing School
The Killer Conversion Hack that Marketers Don't Really Want to Share | Ep. #536
In episode #536, Eric and Neil discuss the one major marketing hack that professional marketers don’t want to share. Tune in to hear why “urgency” is key to making vital sales. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Killer Conversion Hack that Marketers Don't Really Want to Share [00:37] The killer conversion hack is urgency. [00:48] Neil thinks that 50% of his sales came from urgency. [01:00] Eric was taken in by a limited-time sale on Bonobos, so he knows that urgency is effective. [01:45] It has to be true scarcity or urgency to convince people to buy. If you do it too often, it’s like crying wolf. [02:20] For people who don’t complete the purchase, you can remarket all of those people with a video ad on YouTube and Facebook [03:35] The urgency you are establishing could be based on rising price (limited time discount offer), instead of scarcity. [04:01] Put countdown clocks within your emails to your list. [04:39] A ton of traffic still comes in after the offer expires. Make sure to adjust your landing page to reflect this, but offer them a head’s up about the next sale if they give their contact information. [05:07] Look at the Jeff Walker Launch Sequence for reference. [05:30] Send multiple emails on the day before the sale ends or even on the final day. [06:11] Eric launched a product using urgency: it wasn’t based on expiration, but a one-time lower price offer. [07:03] That’s it for today! [07:13] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special edition of Crazy Egg, the heat mapping tool. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu