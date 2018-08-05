Marketing School
Do We Think Tai Lopez Is a Scammer? | Ep. #537
In episode #537, Eric and Neil discuss whether Tai Lopez and other Internet marketers are scammers. Tune in to hear some surprising thoughts on this issue and how others could even learn from supposed scammers. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Do We Think Tai Lopez Is a Scammer? [00:36] Because they are in the marketing world, Eric and Neil are often asked this question. [00:43] Eric doesn't think that Tai Lopez is a scammer and actually respects his hard work. [01:15] Neil knows Tai personally. [01:17] This conversation could also be about Sam Evans, Billy Gene, or Alex Becker. Neil sees all of these people as smart and creative marketers. [01:40] Tai is a very forthright person with no need to put up a front. [02:03] Instead of asking if someone is a scammer, try to learn from their techniques. [02:25] You don't have to be in their world, but take the stuff that works for these marketers and apply it to your business. [02:37] Sam Evans is often considered a scammer, but he has over 3,000 positive video testimonials on his website. [03:00] Everyone thinks these guys are scammers because there are a lot of affiliate marketer scammers. It is also because when people buy their products, the users don't actually use the product. [03:40] If you take free, effective material from your blog and put it behind a paywall, people will inevitably complain and claim your tactics don't work. In the end, it will come out that they didn't even apply the tactics to their businesses. [04:45] Gossip doesn't help you or anyone grow your business. It's a waste of energy. [05:20] Instead of worrying who is a scammer, look at the products and techniques and use what works for your business.