The Marketing Advice You Need to Hear, But Don't Want To | Ep. #539

In episode #539 of Marketing School, Eric and Neil talk about some hard choices all marketers will have to make in the future. Tune in to hear about the future of marketing and what you can do to survive in the industry. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Marketing Advice You Need to Hear, But Don't Want To [00:37] Facebook Ad costs are on the rise. They had more advertisers than inventory in the US this last year. [01:05] SEO is changing because of voice searches. [01:25] Marketing is going to change so much over the next few years, that whatever you're doing now will probably be defunct. [01:50] AI is going to affect the future of marketing. [02:15] In the next five to ten years, we will see more change than we saw in the last ten or fifteen. [02:42] Eric and Neil are aware of what is coming and are trying to plan ahead. [02:57] Build a micro-brand, stay connected, and adapt! [03:42] If you have a team, make sure people are experimenting with and testing methods. [04:12] The data from this will help you adapt. [05:00] Google Authentication was performing well for a few years before it started tanking. [05:10] The market is moving at such a quick pace, things that worked 6 months to a year ago, will no longer be effective. [05:24] Rocket Fuel is a great book to refer to. It's about being a visionary and an integrator. [05:49] Managing Oneself is another good resource. It talks about feedback analysis and will help you understand how to take stock of your strengths. [06:43] Hire people with skills that are complementary to your own. [07:00] Eric and Neil believe you need to be prepared for the future of marketing. Learn to adapt! Be comfortable with being uncomfortable.