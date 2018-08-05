



Marketing School

How SEO Is Dying and What You Should Focus on Next | Ep. #541

In episode 541, Eric and Neil discuss how SEO, as we now know it, is slowly dying out. Tune in to hear how SEO is morphing and what you can do to continue successfully marketing your company. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How SEO Is Dying and What You Should Focus on Next [00:34] SEO the way you’re used to it, is changing. [00:56] Voice search is going to change the way we search and use SEO. Google is starting to focus heavily on voice commands. [01:30] The end result is that you will most likely be sent to the top paid result. [02:13] You have to focus on where your audience’s attention is. [02:45] How can you market to people and grab their attention? [02:57] You have a lot of different targeting options: Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc. [03:40] By experimenting, you will learn what is working for you. [04:17] Leverage paid ads, social media marketing, or business development. [04:35] Run one or more experiments per week. [05:38] When one channel tanks, you won’t be out of luck, because you are trying a few different channels. [06:14] You can re-target people based on the content that they visited. [6:55] That’s it for today! [06:57] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special edition of Crazy Egg, the heat mapping tool. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu