Marketing School
How to Become an Overnight Success | Ep. #542
In episode #542, Eric and Neil explain the reality of overnight success. Tune in to hear why being an overnight success may not be the key to long-term success. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Become an Overnight Success [00:36] There is no such thing as an overnight success. [01:37] Elon Musk just kept working on what he found interesting for years, but was still considered an overnight success. [02:06] Eric worked for years to get where he is. 2017 wasn't a great year, but 2018 is looking better. [02:29] Jeremy Lin, the basketball player, was considered an overnight success, but he is not a household name. [03:12] He kept working until he began to overage 18 points per game. [03:27] The only overnight successes are people who have pulled off crazy stunts, but they are forgotten about fairly easily. [03:55] Gambit, right out the gate did 30 million in revenue and tanked the following year. [04:50] The results from hard work last longer than recognition from stunts. [05:32] Warren Buffett built an empire off of hard and consistent work. [05:51] Money magnifies your personality. [06:08] Focus on becoming a better person, not an overnight success.