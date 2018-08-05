Marketing School
How Successful Entrepreneurs Think | Ep. #543
In episode #543, Eric and Neil discuss what makes an entrepreneur tick. Tune in to hear how you can think like a successful entrepreneur. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How Successful Entrepreneurs Think [00:42] When Jeff Bezos started Amazon, he was 30 years old. [00:56] He was a stock trader before he quit to start Amazon. [01:12] He started with selling books and branched out from there. [02:00] People are always looking for profits, but he was unconcerned. [02:22] Jeff Bezos was able to think in the long term, which helped him achieve success. [03:06] All billionaire entrepreneurs are similar in that they are awkward, but believe they can do whatever they want. [03:55] Elon Musk made a $170 million exit from PayPal, but he still had to live with a friend, because he bet it all on his next venture. [05:02] The most common principle that you need to learn is that you're going to make mistakes. [05:14] Successful entrepreneurs learn from mistakes. [06:52] If you can think like an entrepreneur, you'll have a leg up on everyone else. [07:23] That's all for today!