The Cleverest Marketing Campaigns that We Have Seen | Ep. #544
In episode #544, Eric and Neil describe the best marketing campaigns they have seen. Tune in to hear some innovating marketing ideas! Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Cleverest Marketing Campaigns that We Have Seen [01:00] A lot of the YouTube marketers are creating very emotional stories, using them as ads, and making millions of dollars per month. [01:22] Billy Gene used a “Wolf of Wall Street” parody that proved so effective, it reached people in Brazil. [02:06] Eric saw a very effective Lyft ad while watching YouTube videos. [02:25] Lyft was able to evoke emotion based on a true life story about a survivor of the Vegas hotel shooting. [02:55] They leveraged an emotional event to market their business. [03:52] Re-market videos on YouTube on Facebook: show people what their lives will be like if they use your product or services. [05:00] If you are pitching based on emotion and that doesn’t work, re-market them using logic. [05:21] Full Story shows people what they can do with your website. [05:50] It will show people how to use your website and it’s highly customizable. [06:33] You can follow up with people after they’ve seen how your site works using Full Story. [07:02] Russell Brunson was giving away free MP3 players, but he created a funnel that got people to purchase his products and services. [07:45] He created video campaigns on how to retire using click-funnels. [08:18] Dollar Shave Club sold to Unilever for over a billion dollars. [08:43] Think about how to put a creative spin on things, like Squatty Potty and their bizarre/humorous ad campaign. [09:25] That’s all for today! [09:27] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special edition of Crazy Egg, the heat mapping tool. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu