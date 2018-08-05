Marketing School
How to Get Access to Influential People | Ep. #545
In episode #545, Eric and Neil discuss how to access influential people in your space. Tune in to hear some tips on reaching out to people, getting their attention, and building a relationship. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Get Access to Influential People [00:35] First and foremost, start a podcast! [00:50] Have a unique spin on what you’re doing. [01:32] When Eric started, he would spend six hours per week on the podcast only to get 9-30 downloads per day. [02:07] However, it helped Eric to build his network. [02:26] Interviewing people will make it a little harder to build a business relationship after the fact. [03:14] If you don’t get respect, you can’t call on people for favors. [03:30] Offer your services to people to gain respect. [04:28] People often offer to work for free just to make a connection. [05:28] Figure out a person’s interests to work a better angle to establish a relationship. [06:22] A YouTube marketer offered Neil a way to gain more viewers. [07:22] Now, the marketer is a friend and network connection of Neil’s. [07:50] It’s easy to find a person’s email (try Hunter.io). [08:02] Take a risk and email people offering them something you think they would need. [08:43] That’s all for today! [08:45] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special edition of Crazy Egg, the heat mapping tool. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu