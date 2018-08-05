



Marketing School

How You Can Compete with the Shady Marketers Without Breaking the Rules | Ep. #546

In episode #546, Eric and Neil talk about what shady marketers do and how you can succeed in spite of them. Tune in to hear how Eric and Neil earn good will with their marketing techniques. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How You Can Compete with the Shady Marketers Without Breaking the Rules [01:05] Shady is: bending the rules, using unethical techniques, or avenues that aren't on the up and up. [01:32] Facebook has always been big on skin care advertisers. Unfortunately, they offer free trials that aren't actually free. [02:00] Blackhat SEO'ers would create link wheels, where they would take a web 2.0 properties and link them to each other. [02:34] Instead of making spammy articles, what if you linked all your guest posts together? [02:51] Thinking long term is key to your success, even when learning from shady techniques. [03:36] Yes, the shady marketers may be beating you right now, but they won't be around forever. [03:53] Affiliate marketers will burn your brand if they have to, but that won't work for them in the long term. [04:32] Neil does more of everything that will pan out in the long term and ignores the bad marketing techniques. He likes to create more good will around his brand. [05:18] The Skyscraper Technique is more or less what Neil is doing. [06:00] Don't worry about what your competition is doing if they are shady!