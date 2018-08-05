Marketing School
How to Achieve Your Goals in 2018 | Ep. #547
In episode #547, Eric and Neil explain the best way to set and achieve your goals. Tune in to hear the easiest way to make sure your company succeeds. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Achieve Your Goals in 2018 [00:35] Eric recommends having a structure where you are operating off the Scaling Up Methodology or the Traction method. [01:20] Work backwards from your goal to determine the steps to success. [02:00] The main reason people don't achieve their goals, is because they set their bar too high or their goal is too big. [02:30] Break your goal into smaller goals with small steps ("bite-sized, daily tasks"). [03:22] The ONE Thing is a great resource to help you set your goals. [04:26] IBM salespeople would crush quotas because their goals were set really low. [04:57] Neil finds that when he achieves small tasks, he can see how it will or won't help him achieve his ultimate goal. [05:20] Better to waste a few hours than a whole month. [05:36] 15Five is a great tool that Eric's team likes to use. It helps you understand how you are doing in terms of achieving your goal or goals. [06:41] Audit yourself every quarter! [07:22] To hit goals and succeed, you need to work with your team and be aligned with each other's goals.