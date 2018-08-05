Marketing School
What Bitcoin Can Teach You about Marketing | Ep. #548
In episode #548, Eric and Neil discuss what Bitcoin has taught them about marketing. Tune in to hear how you can leverage trends for success. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: What Bitcoin Can Teach You about Marketing [00:45] Everyone is talking about bitcoin. [01:10] Bitcoin is an explosive trend right now. [01:44] If you can leverage a sexy topic and sell products around it, you can make a TON of money. [02:50] 3D printing stock exploded because it was trending for a time. [03:18] Ride the wave! Always take advantage of any product or technique's popularity. [03:33] 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing is a great resource for understanding how to ride the wave. [04:15] Keep in mind, once everyone has caught onto the popular, buzzworthy, trend, it won't last. What goes up, must come down. [04:55] Time it right and always be early to the trend. [05:40] Be patient and shoot for long-term goals. [06:15] If you believe in something, stay the course until you achieve success. [06:38] Bitcoin is only ten years old. It may take another ten years to see greater success. [07:04] If you are not a long-term believer in what you are doing, don't waste your time on it.