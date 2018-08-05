Marketing School
Marketing School Live: The #1 SEO Tip to Skyrocket Your Brand | Ep. #549
In episode #549 (a special episode for you!), Eric and Neil re-visit a live Marketing School show they did. Tune in to hear their number 1 SEO tip – as well as how they make their personal lives work in terms of being an entrepreneur. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: Marketing School Live: The #1 SEO Tip to Skyrocket Your Brand [00:32] Today is a re-broadcast of a previous live episode. [01:05] Content marketing has led both Eric and Neil to all their other marketing techniques. [01:30] Use content as the framework for building a strong link profile. [01:52] Quicksprout was getting 850,000 hits per month. [02:12] Now, NeilPatel.com is getting the same amount of hits using content marketing. [02:38] In Brazil, they are getting fewer visitors than their competitors because they are newer to that market. [03:00] Use Google Analytics to determine which one of your pages is the most successful. [04:12] Neil’s girlfriend doesn’t like him working all the time, but they try to work around it. [05:25] Busy entrepreneurs should probably date other busy entrepreneurs. [05:30] That’s it for today! [05:32] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special edition of Crazy Egg, the heat mapping tool. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu