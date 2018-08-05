Marketing School
The Marketers Checklist: 7 Stats You Need to Check Every Single Week | Ep. #550
In episode #550, Eric and Neil briefly lay out seven important stats you need to track. Tune in to hear what you should absolutely be checking in on every week. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Marketers Checklist_7 Stats You Need to Check Every Single Week [00:38] #1: Check week over week search engine traffic. [00:59] Make sure you haven’t been affected by a Google update or penalty. 5 or 6% is a big change. [01:42] #2: Check cost per acquisition. [02:20] Look at gross profit LTB and fully loaded cap. [03:00] If you are not improving your LTB, you can’t compete. [03:25] #4: Check critical conversion rates [03:45] It can make a massive impact on your business. [03:56] #5: Check international traffic and conversion numbers. [04:15] When it’s big enough, consider translating to increase conversions. [04:50] If you don’t check, you won’t know where to expand! [05:00] #6: Track organic keywords. [05:05] Use Ahrefs or SEMrush to track. [05:30] You need to know which keywords will have big business implications. [05:52] #7: Use Google Search Console to check your impression count. [06:18] Your impression count may increase before your click count. [06:35] Try clickflow.io which will help you track this. [06:41] That’s it for today! [06:43] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special edition of Crazy Egg, the heat mapping tool. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu