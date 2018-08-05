



Marketing School

How You Can Get the World's Top Marketers to Share Their Secrets with You | Ep. #552

In episode #552, Eric and Neil explain how you can get the best marketing tactics from other marketers. Tune in to hear how you can learn the latest techniques and get ahead. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How You Can Get the World's Top Marketers to Share Their Secrets with You [00:36] Once people start to share a tactic, it starts to get over-used. [01:00] So how do you learn about great tactics without becoming one of many using the same technique? [01:24] Neil thinks marketers like to party, spend money, and talk themselves up. [02:25] The creator of Growthhackers.com created the site because he wanted to have a community to share tips. [02:52] Marketers are going to try to outdo each other; by putting together a panel or roundtable, you will learn great techniques because they will all spill the beans just to impress each other. [03:36] You also want to share your tactics with others in order to get information back. [03:55] Neil likes to share tactics that work, but are kind of on their way out. [04:37] Sharing techniques that are new and on their way up, it will get spread around and overused. [05:07] The key is to be really careful who you share things with. [06:10] If you want marketers to share their secrets with you, your best bet is to go to conferences. [06:24] Conferences are where everyone wants to show off.