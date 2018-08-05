



Marketing School

What Most Marketing Agencies Won't Tell You | Ep. #553

In episode #553, Eric and Neil reveal some important things that big agencies won't tell you. Tune in to hear what you should know before signing on to work with a major marketing agency. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: What Most Marketing Agencies Won't Tell You [00:37] There are good and bad clients. [00:45] They measure this using the labor efficiency ratio. [01:04] When the whales are profitable, you are going to spend more time on that client. [01:24] Most agencies are pitching a dream, but they aren't always able to deliver. [02:10] When you go to Chipotle or Taco Bell, you're expecting the same thing every time. [02:20] When you have an agency with hundreds of clients, you are looking to deliver the same experience every time, to everyone. [02:32] Eric recommends that you actually have an in-house marketing person to have a laser focus on your goals. [03:12] Maybe start with an agency, then hire someone full-time, then consider using an agency again. [03:32] When you are starting out, you say "yes" to everything simply because you need to earn revenue. [03:40] When you're established, you can be a lot more selective. [03:53] Eric feels the quality of his work suffered when he was doing every aspect of marketing and was trying to deliver on things that weren't his or his agency's strengths. [04:34] The quality of paid ads and SEO is better now, because he isn't spread so thin. [04:56] People on Eric's team want to add services, but he's trying to temper that. [05:22] When working with an agency, you have to ask them what their strengths are. [06:04] You only want to work with people on things that they are good at. [06:22] Full-service agencies are big, brand names, with great revenue, but the quality suffered because they couldn't possibly specialize in anything. [07:00] That's it for Today!