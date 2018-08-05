Marketing School
Daily Habits Shared by the World's Most Successful Marketers | Ep. #554
In episode #554, Eric and Neil share some of their daily habits that they believe contribute to their success. Tune in to hear some great tips for being productive! Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Daily Habits Shared by the World's Most Successful Marketers [00:36] You have to continuously learn, because things are always changing. [00:42] Eric is always checking Feedly to keep abreast of issues and changes in marketing. [01:30] Neil, one of the world's most successful marketers, likes to make to-do lists and break things down into daily tasks. [01:42] He finds he learns the most from events and meetups. [02:15] Eric learned some vital techniques from the book The One Thing. [02:20] He uses Evernote to organize his to-do lists. He puts one thing at the top as the one major thing he absolutely must get done that day. [02:57] The tool that Neil looks at every day: Google Analytics. [03:20] He uses GA because it helps him see issues before they are even publicly announced. [03:43] He also uses Gmail and Skype daily, Ahrefs and SEMrush several times per week. [04:00] Daily tools that Eric uses: Pocket, Slack, Asana. [05:10] Neil likes Trello, as it allows him to see all his agency's projects at once. [05:45] Daily meditation, journaling, and exercise are other great daily tools. [06:11] Neil's daily habits are: waking up at 5am, working out for 30 minutes or so, eating breakfast, meetings throughout the day. [06:57] The more you can optimize your life, the better. [07:29] Neil also tries to take a walk every single day to clear his mind. [08:24] If you don't want to spend money on expensive exercise classes, you can buy a walking/standing desk.