Marketing School
How to Market a Blockchain Company | Ep. #555
In episode #555, Eric and Neil discuss ways in which marketing blockchain companies is like being in the Wild West. Tune in to hear their thoughts on successfully navigating this new technology. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Market a Blockchain Company [00:47] One of the blockchain companies Eric is working with is very traditional. [00:51] They are doing media buys on a site with a lot of traffic, drive people to the landing page, and then get them on the email list. Then, they use a chat program, Telegram. It's a high-level funnel. [01:34] The marketing is still very traditional. [01:42] It reminds Eric of the Wild West, because it's new territory and people are getting paid in new currency. [02:16] Most people aren't using traditional channels. [02:46] Banner ads and press aren't doing much anymore. [03:03] Celebrity endorsements are passe. [03:15] You need to be focusing on the technology. [03:33] While it may be easier to raise money on the blockchain, that doesn't mean it's right for the long-term success of your business. [03:49] A lot of people raise money, but then don't update their investors. [04:05] If you're getting millions, you should at least update your investors. [04:42] Neil feels there is zero accountability in the startup industry right now. [05:18] In terms of marketing, "All the things that we talk about on this podcast are going to work." -Neil [05:22] If you are looking to start a marketing agency, now is a good time, because everyone is doing things that have already been done. [05:43] Your brand is priceless. [05:54] Warren Buffett always writes a one-page update for his investors and top-level employees. [06:21] That's it for today!