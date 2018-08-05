Marketing School
5 Creative Ad Hacks That Will Double Your Sales | Ep. #556
In episode #556, Eric and Neil lay out five hacks that will help you increase your sales. Tune in to hear how you can convert more clicks into customers. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: 5 Creative Ad Hacks That Will Double Your Sales [00:35] Hack #1: Use video re-marketing ads. [00:54] Create a video ad that shows what people will get when they purchase your service or product. [01:15] Hack #2: Use Facebook Analytics. [01:52] You will see diminishing returns on paid Facebook ads. [02:20] Agora is a great site that broke down the difference between 7, 8, and 9-figure earners. [02:39] Hack #3: You need to have upsells and downsells. [02:56] Hack #4: If you are able to consolidate your ads through one Page Post ID, it will help bring your CPCs and CPAs down. [04:03] Hack #5: Use the rule of 7: if people see you seven times, they are more likely to convert into customers. [05:10] Neil flooded the market with different types of ads on different platforms and he converted a large number of people. [05:44] Overall, the ROI numbers went through the roof.