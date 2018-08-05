Marketing School
What We Learned by Spending $11K on YouTube Advertising | Ep. #557
In episode #557, Eric and Neil discuss what they learned by putting a lot of money into YouTube Advertising. Tune in to hear killer tips for marketing yourself or your business on YouTube. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: What We Learned by Spending $11K on YouTube Advertising [00:36] $11K is an arbitrary number. Chances are they have spent more than $100,000. [01:20] Eric found that when he started running ads on YouTube, his subscriber count doubled. [01:50] Neil did a test where he turned off his paid ads in early January. [02:18] His suggested video count continued to grow. [02:45] In general, it was higher than when he started ads. [03:06] He is trying to boost viewership and branding. [03:42] Most people run ads for views, but Neil was aiming to gain subscribers. [04:06] Tai Lopez is a great example of what to do using social media and YouTube. [05:15] He now has the most popular cryptocurrency-based podcast on a certain streaming service. [06:10] If you build your brand, you can use that to grow anything in the future.