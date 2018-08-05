



Marketing School

How Newsletters Are Dead: You Should Do this Instead | Ep. #558

In episode #558, Eric and Neil explain why newsletters are dying out and how chatbots are the next big thing. Tune in to hear how to leverage your chatbots for better results. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How Newsletters Are Dead: You Should Do this Instead [00:45] Eric and Neil still have newsletters, but engagement is dropping. [01:01] It's harder to get results because it can get filtered out or lost in the shuffle with the tons of emails everyone gets everyday. [01:26] You need to come up with new ways to connect. [01:38] Build up communities via social media and other outlets. [01:54] YouTube and chatbots have been great outlets for Eric and his clients. [02:11] Alex Becker does email a lot, but he is focused on building up his messenger subscribership. [02:36] Though newsletters are unpopular, they are still effective. [02:45] Eric and Neil have been moving towards shifting this message to chatbots. [03:15] Growth Everywhere added the Facebook Messenger App and they have seen great results from that. [03:38] ManyChat has growth tools that are helpful. [03:54] One of Eric's most profitable campaign is shifting to chatbots. [04:15] Collect emails through things like content upgrades. [05:05] Always collect emails, because you don't know when Facebook will change their algorithm and traffic will drop. [05:15] Zapier can work with ManyChat. [05:30] The bot will collect the email and it will be sent to your CRM and your webinar provider.