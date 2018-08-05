Marketing School
When You Should NOT Use Freelancers | Ep. #559
In episode #559, Eric and Neil explain when and why you should not hire freelancers. Tune in to hear how the allure of low-priced freelancers may end up costing your company more. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: When You Should NOT Use Freelancers [00:36] When you are looking for someone to do paid ads or an involved marketing activity, ideally this will be a full-time hire that you work with directly. [01:01] Freelancers have a few clients at a time and cannot give you their full focus. [01:25] As you're trying to scale, you'll find they won't move as quickly as they want. [02:06] Because you are paying for their time, try to use time-trackers like HubStaff that takes screenshots of what your freelancers are doing. [02:54] As you start growing, freelancers will sometimes take your trade secrets and use them with other clients. [03:40] Freelancers are cheaper than employees, but it may hurt you in the long run. [04:02] Is it cost or is it price that is important to you? [04:15] If you hire the least expensive freelancer, what will it cost your company when you don't get results? [04:49] If price is more important, you will probably lose out and cost your company more. [05:03] A full-time person may cost more up front, but cost your company less in the end. [05:15] When starting out, use freelancers. When you are trying to scale and grow, it is wiser to use full-time employees.