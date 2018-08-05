



Marketing School

How Unhappy Customers Will Make You Grow - As Long As You Do This | Ep. #560

In episode #560, Eric and Neil discuss ways that unhappy customers can actually help you grow as a business. Tune in to hear how you can turn failure into future success. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How Unhappy Customers Will Make You Grow - As Long As You Do This [00:55] Eric's business grew 139% in 2017, but there was an "incident" and they lost 40% of their clients. [01:31] So they called an all-hands meeting and found out why they lost the clients. [01:50] Eric then reached out to the clients to see what their experience had been. [02:02] If you talk to your customers, it will help you figure out what needs to be fixed. [02:26] Neil calls former clients to see why they left and he performs surveys every month for current clients. [03:14] There is a process in place now at Eric's company to help retain clients. [04:22] You need to do whatever it takes to improve. [04:36] Talking to unhappy customers helps you grow as a business. [05:18] If you please the majority of the customer base, they will remain loyal. [05:37] Eric personally reaches out to happy clients and he finds out what their goals are for the coming year.