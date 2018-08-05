Marketing School
How to Market Your Business for Less Than $1,000 | Ep. #561
In episode #561, Eric and Neil discuss how you can market your business for under $1,000. Tune in to hear how you can market your business for free! TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Market Your Business for Less Than $1,000 [00:47] "Hand-to-hand combat" works in the beginning (making interpersonal connections). [01:17] It's all about using cash flow from your first few deals to invest in basic marketing concepts. [01:43] Find people (via social media) who are unhappy with their marketing service and pitch them. [02:13] Offer free marketing in exchange for their positive testimonials. [02:24] One customer took a screenshot of his analytics and passed that on to other VCs. [02:45] Digital Telepathy did work for big names for free in exchange for having their name on the client's website. [03:48] Look at Twitter List and Similar Web to get started. [03:57] Hunter.io is good for email marketing. [04:01] You can set up a mail-merge using GMASS. [04:12] There are plenty of free versions of helpful tools. [04:24] Listen to Eric's other podcast, Growth Everywhere, to hear from your competitors and how they have succeeded. [05:00] Copy other people's tried and true methods! [05:25] One person listened to an episode of Growth Everywhere to pick up tips and now has a seven-figure business in Barcelona.