Marketing School
The Bare Minimum You Should Do With Every Blog Post You Publish | Ep. #563
In episode #563, Eric and Neil lay out what they do with their blog posts and how it helps them succeed. Tune in to hear some great blogging tips! TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Bare Minimum You Should Do With Every Blog Post You Publish [00:38] Neil thinks he's published 6,000-7,000 blog posts. [00:57] Neil always has a simple checklist for writing blog posts. [01:12] When using BuzzSumo, you need to look at what has worked in the last year. [01:33] Go after social traffic and search traffic (SEMrush). [01:52] Come up with better headlines, outline the post, then complete it. [02:11] Go above and beyond and be super thorough. [02:21] Add custom images from stock photos or graphs. [02:31] Email everyone you link out to in your post. [03:00] Reach out to everyone who shared similar articles and direct them to your article. [03:38] Take the article and put it into Ahrefs and see who links to it. [04:05] Eric's strategy: automate the process of sharing to your social channels using Zapier. [04:39] Blogging Checklist is a great plug-in for WordPress. [04:55] Have a word count, image count, source count, etc. and put it on the checklist. [05:24] Think about how to upgrade or repurpose your content.