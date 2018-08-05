Marketing School
How to Make Your Ads Scale without Decreasing Your ROI | Ep. #564
In episode #564, Eric and Neil discuss ways you can scale your ads without decreasing your ROI. Tune in to hear simple ways you can increase your conversion rate and make more money. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Make Your Ads Scale Without Decreasing Your ROI [00:40] Make sure that you're running your ads to one post ID on Facebook. [01:08] Leverage more than one channel. [01:38] When you run all the paid channels at one time, your ROI goes through the roof because people are seeing you everywhere. [02:05] Look at your funnel through a full funnel attribution standpoint. Use Wicked Reports. [02:49] Run a ton of A/B tests. [03:19] If you run A/B tests, you can start generating more sales. [03:28] Have upsells and downsells. [03:50] Continually try to offer clients more services. [04:12] Eric helped a client with strategy, but also upsold him and added more value. [04:51] Neil loves ClickFunnels to help scale up ads. [05:35] Russell Brunson talks about three highest converting funnels: free offer, webinar funnel, high-ticket funnel. [06:05] Neil used the webinar funnel. [06:18] You've got to know your numbers.