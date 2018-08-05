Marketing School
How to Deal with Content Burnout | Ep. #565
In episode #565, Eric and Neil explain how to deal with burnout. Tune in to hear some tips on what to do if you reach your breaking point when it comes to content creation and still be successful. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Deal with Content Burnout [00:45] The people that succeed are very consistent. [01:18] If it ties in with your goals, you just have to power through it. [01:35] Once you get past the breaking point, you get a second wind. [02:02] When you're burnt out, the quality of your content decreases. [02:18] Take a break instead of producing content when you're burnt out. [02:50] Neil doesn't take vacations. [03:00] Eric worked two to three hours per day on vacation. [03:30] When they were cranking through topics really quickly, they lost podcast listeners. They went back to the drawing board, refocused, and are now gaining listeners. [04:16] Eric and Neil both create content in advance, so they can have breaks.