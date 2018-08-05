Marketing School
How You Can Use the New Facebook Analytics | Ep. #566
In episode #566, Eric and Neil talk about the new Facebook Analytics tool. Tune in to hear why and how you should be using it. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How You Can Use the New Facebook Analytics [00:50] In the recent months, Facebook has added the ability to look at funnels. [01:23] Now, you have the ability to check on funnels through a dashboard. [01:37] Amplitude is a great tool in conjunction with Facebook ads. [01:55] Neil feels that the data is still really off. [02:20] Even when you're looking at conversions in Google Analytics, the numbers are always higher. [02:40] You have to be able to cross-reference your data (either internally or externally). [03:00] It's free and in your best interest to look at Facebook analytics even if the numbers are a little off. [03:12] Think of touch-points, as well; think of this as a way to get more insights from your Facebook marketing efforts. [04:00] You need to track email as well as revenue. [04:13] That's it for today!