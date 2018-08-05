Marketing School
What Facebook's New Algorithm Update Means for Marketers in Early 2018 | Ep. #567
In episode #567, Eric and Neil discuss the new Facebook algorithm and how it will affect your marketing strategy. Tune in to hear how you can still be seen after the algorithm shift. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: What Facebook's New Algorithm Update Means for Marketers in Early 2018 [00:36] Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new algorithm that is supposedly about connecting people. [01:00] Facebook makes money off of advertising. [01:11] Your ads will have a tough time showing up organically, so get ready to spend money. [01:30] Historically, they have updated their algorithm for years, but this always increased their ad revenue. [02:01] Neil has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to “buy fans”. [02:17] Every time Facebook updates its algorithm, it will be harder and harder for you to gain traction with your ads. [02:25] Don’t buy fans, instead spend the money to drive traffic to blog posts and websites. [04:00] Neil spent money on something that didn’t help his business, while Eric spent money on ads. [04:35] YouTube isn’t as “harsh” with their algorithm. [04:53] Anything Facebook sees as a weakness in their site, they try to improve upon using an updated algorithm. [05:15] Facebook needs to promote video more than anyone else. [05:34] Social networks are attention-based and they are constantly trying to buy your attention. [06:02] That’s it for today! [06:04] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu