Marketing School
How to Market to the Wealthy | Ep. #569
In episode #569, Eric and Neil explain different ways that you can market your business to the wealthy. Tune in to hear tips on gaining traction with wealthy business people. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Market to the Wealthy [00:35] Any kind of podcast can be marketing to the wealthy. [00:40] At least 15% of people who listen to this podcast make over six figures a year and listen to four or five hours of podcasts in general. [01:06] You can either create your own podcast or advertise during one. [01:20] Using Frank Kern’s method: Create a letter where you ask for five minutes of someone’s time and then send an envelope full of cash. [01:40] Tell them they can keep the money even if they don’t give you the five minutes. [02:18] Eric looked into attended/speaking at TED or Summit. [02:30] Some of the highest quality of people are at these large conferences. [02:50] Basic approaches also work: go on interviews, go on podcasts, reach out to bloggers with large audiences. [03:42] Try to get published on TechCrunch, Mashable, etc. [04:00] Networking is helpful and important. [04:18] When writing SEO content about super-technical aspects of your business, you’re more likely to reach the wealthy. [04:40] Eric and Neil have a live event that was successful, because a lot of people from different organizations showed up. [05:04] Join business organizations. [05:11] To be in EO, you have to make at least $1 million per year. [05:15] You can join EO Accelerator with under $1 million per year, as this is for younger people or startup businesses. [05:41] Without EO, Eric wouldn't have been able to save his business. [05:56] Eric has DM’d billionaires on Instagram and has made successful connections that way. [06:15] That’s all for today! [05:17] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu