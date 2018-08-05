Marketing School
How the Rich Get Richer | Ep. #570
In episode #570, Eric and Neil discuss how the rich get richer. Tune in to hear in which businesses you should be investing in. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How the Rich Get Richer [00:37] The way Neil makes more money is that he “invests in what he knows”. [00:53] He invests in his business and its marketing. [01:08] If you invest in yourself, you’ll get the highest ROI. [01:15] Neil has lost the most money investing in things he didn’t really understand. [01:48] Warren Buffett says the best investment you can make is in yourself. [01:55] There are two ways to invest in yourself: knowledge and your business. [02:15] When you invest in yourself, no one can take that away from you. [02:59] Once you build a business, you’re able to see your goals more clearly and see that you should invest in yourself. [03:50] Neil was doing a wire transfer the other day and the banker tried to pitch him on investments. [04:20] The perfect response to this kind of pitch is to tell them you don’t believe in investing. [05:08] Eric and Neil regret investing in long-shot, but great-sounding opportunities. [06:04] That’s all for today! [06:07] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu