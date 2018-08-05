Marketing School
Is It Worth It to Pay $20K for a Mastermind? | Ep. #571
In episode #571, Eric and Neil explain why it may be worth paying to join a Mastermind group. Tune in to hear if joining a Mastermind is right for you and how you can get the most out of the membership. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Is It Worth It to Pay $20K for a Mastermind? [00:35] There are many Masterminds out there. [01:30] In the last episode, we talked about investing in yourself and attending these events is also investing in yourself. [01:51] Neil doesn't attend these events anymore. [02:03] He has built up a great circle over the years and doesn't necessarily need to go to Masterminds anymore. [02:28] Eric built a custom Mastermind, where they would have dinner and talk about business. [02:39] If you want to figure out how to set up your own Mastermind, Google "Mastermind Talks" or "Mastermind Dinners". [02:47] Eric considers his Entrepreneur's Organization to be a Mastermind group. [03:05] Creating this group has been the best decision he's ever made. [03:37] Neil never joined EO, even though he's been pitched on it. However, if he was just starting out, he would join. [04:10] When picking a Mastermind, you want to be with like-minded people. [04:29] If you're a newbie, there is nothing wrong with joining a Mastermind with more experienced people, though experienced people should not join a Mastermind with a ton of Newbies. [04:40] Look for a Mastermind with people who share your mindset. [05:07] Make sure everyone has a similar philosophy. [05:22] EO streamlines the Mastermind process and is a worldwide org. [05:51] Once you're in a Mastermind, after a year or two, you've already gained most of the knowledge you will need. [06:04] Neil recommends switching up Mastermind groups so the info doesn't become static or stale.