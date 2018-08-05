Marketing School
The Simplest Way to Make 6 Figures as a Marketer | Ep. #572
In episode #572, Eric and Neil explain ways that you can easily make 6 figures as a marketer. Tune in to hear how to prove yourself to be a valuable asset. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Simplest Way to Make 6 Figures as a Marketer [00:37] Go work for someone! [00:56] Working for someone was educational and lucrative for Eric. [01:45] Don't switch jobs too frequently, because you will be seen as a job hopper. [02:10] However, switching companies can be more lucrative (raises, better benefits). [02:28] The easiest way to make 6 figures is to do a tear-down of a website. [02:52] Break down in Google Docs or Word where they can improve and how to fix it. [03:20] Email the document to the founder and CEO in separate chains. [04:29] There's a good chance they will find you valuable and pay you just to solve the problems you outlined. [04:55] Eric used this method and emailed the CEO of Zynga. [05:19] It doesn't matter if you've been marketing for 20 years or 1 year, identifying a problem and pointing out the solution is an easy way to prove yourself valuable and put you on the road to 6 figures. [05:52] Eric recommends chasing opportunity rather than salary, in most instances. [06:10] You don't have to build a product, you could always do performance marketing.