Marketing School
The One Thing That No Marketer Is Going to Tell You | Ep. #573
In episode #573, Eric and Neil explain why you can't count on standardized techniques to grow your business. Tune in to hear why success is a numbers game. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The One Thing That No Marketer Is Going to Tell You [00:35] The best tactics are not what's in marketers' podcasts and blogs. [01:10] Marketers will not share their number one "thing". [01:40] Marketers won't necessarily know how to grow your business; their tactics will be standardized. [02:19] Facebook was naturally awesome, your product may not be that good. [02:30] Even the best marketers may not know how to solve your growth issues. [02:50] It's all experimentation and it's a numbers game. [03:37] Marketers will steal each other's tactics and try to use them, even though they may not work for their specific problem. [04:08] Make sure you have a system of process to follow when experimenting. [04:29] Don't expect the world from marketers: what worked in the past, won't work today; what worked for one business may not work for another.