Marketing School
How You Can Make Your Content Addictive | Ep. #574
In episode #574, Eric and Neil explain what makes content addictive. Tune in to hear specific ways you can create addictive content. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How You Can Make Your Content Addictive [00:52] Eric tends to follow long-form case studies. [01:10] He likes reports, custom data, and short videos. [01:28] Eric prefers Alex Becker’s content, because his videos are concise. [01:42] Neil thinks evergreen content is addictive. It should have these factors: entertaining, educational, or actionable. [02:06] Some visual aspect is always helpful. [02:18] The “How a Car Engine Works” animagraffs is a great example. [03:12] Brian Dean has a great SEO blog and Eric always reads his content, because there is always a unique spin. [03:48] Bucket brigade: a format where each paragraph is two to three sentences max. [04:15] Brian Dean attracts a lot of social sharing because of his great posts. [04:35] Neil finds that people like text and images in one post. [04:56] He is considering integrating podcast clips into his content. [05:15] Keep testing your audience to see what they want; it will vary from industry to industry. [05:35] Use BuzzSumo to find popular topics in your industry and to see when it was popular. [06:15] Design is an important facet of addictive content. [06:58] That’s it for today! [07:02] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu