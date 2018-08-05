Marketing School
Something Google Doesn't Want You to Know | Ep. #575
In episode #575, Eric and Neil discuss the secret that Google doesn't want you to know. Tune in to hear how branding and industry niches play a part. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Something Google Doesn't Want You to Know [00:36] Google is emphasizing brands right now. [00:52] The most popular brands within a niche will be the top results. [01:20] If you focus on building a brand, you will do better in the long run. [01:41] Neil noticed that by leveraging branding, his ranking skyrocketed. [02:00] He took a lot of the currently popular models and had them hold up signs that said, "Who is Neil Patel?" [02:09] This caused people to increase searches for Neil. [02:23] He ranked high for online marketing after that. [02:55] Warren Buffett talks about building a moat (something to protect your business). [03:21] The new moat is building a brand. [04:22] By dominating the brand within your niche, you are guaranteed to do well. [05:03] By leveraging marketing channels with your brand, it will lead to success, but it will take a while to build. [05:24] It took 2-2.5 years for Eric to build his brand. [06:02] You can't sell a personal brand, but you can sell a corporate brand with ease. [06:27] When you have a brand, you have more options available in terms of marketing. [06:45] A lot agency owners try to drag each other down, because it is so competitive. [07:04] Your brand opens you up to greater opportunities. [07:10] Listen to past episodes on how to build a brand.