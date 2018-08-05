



Marketing School

How You Can Steal Business Away From Your Competition -- While Charging More Money | Ep. #576

In episode #576, Eric and Neil explain how you can get away with charging more and still be successful. Tune in to hear what “niching down” is and why it can help your business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How You Can Steal Business Away From Your Competition - While Charging More Money [00:38] Niche down! [00:51] Make your business really specific (ex. a Facebook ad agency that specializes in working with educational companies). [01:08] You can charge more because you’re niching down and have specialized skills. [01:37] Campaign Monitor set out to be email marketing for designers. Niching down allowed them to make money and gain success, because they kept the job specific. [02:38] Drip just rebranded to be e-mail marketing for e-commerce. [03:07] Look at your “dream one hundred” and reach out to them and do a free analysis. [03:28] When you tailor your messaging to target a specific group, it will be easier for you to make things happen. [03:50] Apple started with a single computer and now have a whole line of products. [04:08] When you’re working in a niche, your conversion rates will go up. [05:15] You are able to charge more and make more, because there is less competition and you are offering a very specific service. [05:45] Eric’s company specializes in helping SaaS, e-commerce, and educational companies. [05:55] You can’t be everything to everyone! [06:01] That’s all for today! [06:05] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu