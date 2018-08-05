



Marketing School

How Long Should You Spend on Marketing Before You Give Up? | Ep. #577

In episode #577, Eric and Neil talk about when you should give up on marketing. Tune in to hear if, how, and when you need to call it quits. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How Long Should You Spend on Marketing Before You Give Up? [00:41] Neil gives up on tactics, instead of marketing as a whole. [01:00] He’ll try out five to ten tactics and keep whatever works. [01:20] In many cases, if you don’t experiment, you will just spin your wheels. [01:50] Eric was hanging out with the Zapier CEO and they agreed it is difficult to hand off marketing. [02:45] There are constantly new tactics, so you need to incorporate those into your workload. [03:15] Keep trying to improve all the time and integrate new techniques into your workflow. [03:35] You won’t see traction with SEO within the first six months. [04:00] Ahrefs will help you track your impressions and any traction you’re getting. [04:40] Be patient when working with long-term solutions. [04:45] With paid advertising, you need to make it work right away, because you will lose a lot of money otherwise. [05:48] You should look to grow your organic keywords by 10% month by month; for SEO, you should look to grow your top three keywords by 10% month by month. [06:07] That’s all for today! [06:11] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu